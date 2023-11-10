On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Cypress Falls High School will host Tomball High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tomball vs. Cy Falls Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellaire High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Bridgeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Klein Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at J Frank Dobie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pasadena, TX

Pasadena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbury High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 11

11:00 AM CT on November 11 Location: Tully, TX

Tully, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Houston Heights

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11

12:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11

2:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City High School at North Forest High School