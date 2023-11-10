The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) battle the Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on LHN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Delaware State matchup.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-31.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-31.5) 145.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. Delaware State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas covered 18 times in 35 matchups with a spread last season.

Longhorns games hit the over 17 out of 35 times last season.

Delaware State went 14-11-0 ATS last year.

The Hornets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times last season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Oddsmakers rate Texas considerably higher (14th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (103rd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

