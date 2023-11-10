Texas A&M vs. Ohio State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Ohio State (-1.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: Peacock
Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|71st
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
