The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) have just one player on the injury report, Devin Vassell, in their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs head into this matchup on the heels of a 126-105 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday. Jeremy Sochan scored a team-leading 16 points for the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 20.7 3.0 1.7

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable (Knee)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

