The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played seven games this season that have gone over 225.5 combined points scored.

San Antonio has a 239.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 13.8 more points than this game's total.

San Antonio has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, San Antonio has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 1 14.3% 111.7 225.1 101.1 227 220.8 Spurs 7 87.5% 113.4 225.1 125.9 227 228.3

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs put up an average of 113.4 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 101.1 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 101.1 points.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Spurs and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 3-5 2-3 7-1 Timberwolves 5-2 3-0 3-4

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Spurs Timberwolves 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 3-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 125.9 Points Allowed (PG) 101.1 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

