Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth vs. Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth is on the road versus Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 5A - District 1 action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Southwest Chr. vs. Legacy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Lone Star High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Wylie High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Greenville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haltom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine High School at Emerson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Southlake , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
