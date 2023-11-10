Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Privateers versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is one of three games on Friday's college basketball schedule that has a Southland team in action.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Privateers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Lamar Cardinals at UT Arlington Mavericks
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|SEC Network+
