Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Smith County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Kalb High School at Arp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.