Shamrock High School is on the road versus Gruver High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Shamrock vs. Gruver Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Gruver, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hansford County Games This Week

Idalou High School at Spearman High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wheeler County Games This Week

Sunray High School at Wheeler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Wheeler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

