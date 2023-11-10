Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Roma High School vs. Gregory-Portland High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roma High School plays away from home versus Gregory-Portland High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roma vs. Gregory-P'land Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Portland, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Sinton High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Odem High School at Natalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.