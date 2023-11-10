Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Robertson County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Iredell High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.