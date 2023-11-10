If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Robertson County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Refugio County
  • Comal County
  • Lavaca County
  • Schleicher County
  • Starr County
  • Duval County
  • Shackelford County
  • Cass County
  • Navarro County
  • Winkler County

    • Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Iredell High School at Calvert High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Jonesboro, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Waller, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.