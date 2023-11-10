The Rice Owls (1-0) meet the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rice vs. Harvard Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

  • Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Harvard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rice Rank Rice AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank
56th 76.9 Points Scored 68.4 266th
334th 76.6 Points Allowed 66.4 69th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 34.3 44th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10 54th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.6 266th
40th 15.2 Assists 13.2 163rd
235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.