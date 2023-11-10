The Washington State Cougars (1-0) host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Beasley Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the game.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

In Prairie View A&M's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

The Panthers had 11 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Washington State sported a 14-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-15-0 mark of Prairie View A&M.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 68.4 136.2 65.7 134.3 134.3 Prairie View A&M 67.8 136.2 68.6 134.3 136.7

The Panthers averaged only 2.1 more points per game last year (67.8) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (65.7).

Prairie View A&M put together an 8-5 ATS record and an 11-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.7 points.

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 14-15-0 13-16-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 11-15-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Prairie View A&M 10-4 Home Record 9-3 4-7 Away Record 4-14 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

