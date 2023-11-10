Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Plano East Senior High School vs. Prosper High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
On Friday, November 10 at 6:00 PM CT, Plano East Senior High School plays on the road against Prosper High School.
Plano East vs. Prosper Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Lone Star High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Wylie High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Greenville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haltom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
