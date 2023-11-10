Texas High School Football: How to Stream the O'Donnell High School vs. Buena Vista High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an exciting high school game in Garden City, TX on Friday, November 10 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Buena Vista High School hosting O'Donnell High School.
O'Donnell vs. Buena Vista Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Garden City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lynn County Games This Week
Hale Center High School at New Home High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
