The SMU Mustangs (7-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) play on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

SMU has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40.0 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.9 points allowed per game). While North Texas' defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking fifth-worst by giving up 36.7 points per game, its offense ranks 23rd-best with 34.8 points per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

North Texas vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

North Texas vs. SMU Key Statistics

North Texas SMU 482.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (17th) 468.3 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (6th) 180.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.1 (42nd) 301.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (20th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 2,445 yards on 195-of-308 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 144 rushing yards (16 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has rushed for 716 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Oscar Adaway III has piled up 77 carries and totaled 409 yards with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has registered 44 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 766 (85.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 75 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 36 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48 per game) with four touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 385 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,362 yards (262.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 199 rushing yards on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has 511 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 321 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's team-leading 384 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has put up a 319-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

