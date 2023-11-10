Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Matagorda County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Matagorda County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Matagorda County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bay City High School at North Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.