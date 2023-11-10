Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Marshall High School vs. Denison High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Marshall High School plays on the road versus Denison High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall vs. Denison Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Marshall, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Grayson County Games This Week
Hamilton High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bells High School at Mildred High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.