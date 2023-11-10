Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Lubbock County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Idalou High School at Spearman High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Canyon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estacado High School at Bowie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pecos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frenship High School at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shallowater High School at Slaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
