    • Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Idalou High School at Spearman High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Canyon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Estacado High School at Bowie High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pecos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shallowater High School at Slaton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

