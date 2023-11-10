Lexington High School is on the road versus Boling High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington vs. Boling Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Hallettsville, TX

Hallettsville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wharton County Games This Week

Chilton High School at Louise High School