Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Lexington High School vs. Boling High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lexington High School is on the road versus Boling High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington vs. Boling Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wharton County Games This Week
Chilton High School at Louise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Louise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.