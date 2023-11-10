In Lavaca County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Fort Bend County
  • Trinity County
  • Midland County
  • Wilson County
  • Grayson County
  • Zapata County
  • Coke County
  • Nacogdoches County
  • Somervell County
  • Real County

    • Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Shiner High School at Freer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Freer, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hallettsville High School at Franklin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Waller, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.