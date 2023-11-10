Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Kress High School vs. Knox City High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In 1A - action on Friday, November 10, Knox City High School will host Kress High School at 6:45 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kress vs. Knox City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Knox County Games This Week
Benjamin High School at Motley County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Matador, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Knox City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
