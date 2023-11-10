If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Kerr County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Kerr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School