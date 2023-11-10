Spearman High School will host Idalou High School on Friday, November 10 at 4:00 PM CT.

Idalou vs. Spearman Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hansford County Games This Week

Shamrock High School at Gruver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gruver, TX

Gruver, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Estacado High School at Bowie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pecos, TX

Pecos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Shallowater High School at Slaton High School