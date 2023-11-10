Friday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (0-0) squaring off against the Air Force Falcons (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-55 victory as our model heavily favors Houston.

The Cougars finished 15-16 in the 2022-23 season.

Houston vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Air Force 55

Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' +164 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).

On offense, Houston tallied 67.3 points per game last season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its season average (64.8 points per game) was 2.5 PPG lower.

The Cougars put up 67.1 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 63.9 points per contest.

In home games, Houston gave up 9.1 fewer points per game (55.7) than away from home (64.8).

