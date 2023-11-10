Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hamshire Fannett High School vs. Brookshire Royal High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school clash in Deer Park, TX on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Brookshire Royal High School hosting Hamshire Fannett High School.
HFHS vs. Royal Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Deer Park, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Westbrook High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Forney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
