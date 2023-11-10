Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Harrison County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hallsville High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
