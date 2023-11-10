Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hallettsville High School vs. Franklin High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT, Franklin High School will host Hallettsville High School.
Hallettsville vs. Franklin High Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Waller, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Robertson County Games This Week
Iredell High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lavaca County Games This Week
Shiner High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Freer, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
