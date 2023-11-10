Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Gregg County, Texas this week.
Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Mount Vernon High School at Gladewater High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van High School at Spring Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
