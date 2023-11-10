On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Graham High School plays on the road against Hillsboro High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Graham vs. Hillsboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Aledo, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Penelope High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Coolidge, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitney High School at Groesbeck High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Young County Games This Week

Newcastle High School at Woodson

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Woodson, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.