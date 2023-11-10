On Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT, Gonzales High School will host Gatesville High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gatesville vs. Gonzales Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coryell County Games This Week

Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School