Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Franklin County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hardin County
  • San Saba County
  • Callahan County
  • Potter County
  • Robertson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Wood County
  • Harrison County
  • Parker County
  • Swisher County

    • Franklin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Mount Vernon High School at Gladewater High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Longview, TX, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.