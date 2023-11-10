The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Dawson County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Taylor County
  • Leon County
  • Sutton County
  • Hemphill County
  • Tyler County
  • Willacy County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Lavaca County
  • Harrison County
  • Comal County

    • Dawson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Muleshoe High School at Lamesa High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Littlefield, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.