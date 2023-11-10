On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Bishop Lynch High School will host Central Catholic High School.

Central Cath. vs. Bishop Lynch Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gunter High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Garland, TX

Garland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Princeton, TX

Princeton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Highland Park, TX

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hewitt, TX

Hewitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Desoto, TX

Desoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

John Marshall Harlan High School at Eagle Pass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron P. Steele High School at Louis D Brandeis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Schertz, TX

Schertz, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Davenport, TX

Davenport, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset High School at Burnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockhart High School at Alamo Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Orem, TX

Orem, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School