Canyon High School - New Braunfels is hosting Cedar Park High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Cedar Park vs. Canyon Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Comal County Games This Week

New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Mason High School at Thrall High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Marble Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rockdale, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Taylor High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dripping Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hewitt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Branch, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dripping Springs , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

