Abilene Christian vs. NC State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) will face the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: NC State (-10.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|41st
|77.7
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|54th
|34
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|8th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.