The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) go up against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
  • Last season, Abilene Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, only 4.2 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian went 10-5 last season when it scored more than 70.8 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Abilene Christian averaged 9.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (71.5).
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 78.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian made fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 64-59 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
11/14/2023 Prairie View A&M - Teague Center
11/17/2023 San Jose State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

