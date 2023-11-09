On Thursday, November 9, Canyon High School will host Wichita Falls High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Wichita Falls vs. Canyon High Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Childress, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randall County Games This Week

West Plains High School at Clint High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Seminole, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wichita County Games This Week

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Graham, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

