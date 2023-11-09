Whiteface High School plays on the road against Van Horn High School at 6:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Whiteface vs. Van Horn Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Rankin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cochran County Games This Week

Morton High School at Lockney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Hereford , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

