In 1A - play on Thursday, November 9, Oglesby High School will host Walnut Springs High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Walnut Springs vs. Oglesby Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coryell County Games This Week

Gatesville High School at Gonzales High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bosque County Games This Week

Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oakwood, TX

Oakwood, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Iredell High School at Calvert High School