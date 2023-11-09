Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Tyler County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Orangefield High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lumberton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Medina High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
