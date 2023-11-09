Belton High School is hosting Travis High School at 7:30 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Travis vs. Belton Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Harper High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rogers, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Desoto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Seguin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pfugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

