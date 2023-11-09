Travis County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Travis High School at Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Belton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Devine High School at Lago Vista High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Seguin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LBJ Early College High School at Pflugerville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pfugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rouse High School at McCallum High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

