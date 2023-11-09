The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) take the court against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Omaha matchup.

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Omaha Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-27.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-26.5) 150.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Omaha Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • TCU went 15-18-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games went over the point total.
  • Omaha covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Mavericks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Oddsmakers rate TCU much higher (24th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (116th).
  • The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

