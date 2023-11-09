On Thursday, November 9, Stratford High School - Stratford will host Sundown High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Sundown vs. Stratford Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Canyon, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hockley County Games This Week

Ropes High School at Ralls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Ralls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Groom High School at Whitharral High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Silverton, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

