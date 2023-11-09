Shelbyville High School plays at Groveton JrSr High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Shelbyville vs. Groveton JrSr Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Trinity County Games This Week

Bynum High School at Apple Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Timpson High School at Corrigan-Camden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lufkin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

