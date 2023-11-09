The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) go up against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders had given up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • SFA went 17-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Raiders finished 76th.
  • The 'Jacks scored 8.0 more points per game last year (75.8) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).
  • When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, SFA went 17-6.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • SFA scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.
  • The 'Jacks gave up fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than on the road (78.6) last season.
  • At home, SFA knocked down 6.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). SFA's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.9%) than away (42.7%) as well.

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 North American W 96-68 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount - John Gray Gymnasium

