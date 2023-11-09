Should you bet on Radek Faksa to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

  • Faksa is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Faksa has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

