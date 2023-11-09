This week, there's high school football on the docket in McLennan County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Mart High School at Cumby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Athens, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Yoakum High School at Lorena High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Robinson High School at Cuero High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: McGregor, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cayuga High School at Riesel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Madisonville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    David Crockett High School at Waco University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School at Brazos Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

