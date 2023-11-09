Thrall High School is hosting Mason High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Mason vs. Thrall Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Burton High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Rockdale, TX

Rockdale, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne High School at Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Dripping Spring, TX

Dripping Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hewitt, TX

Hewitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Branch, TX

Spring Branch, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dripping Springs , TX

Dripping Springs , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School